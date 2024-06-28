Thymen Arensman signs three-year contract extension with Ineos

Thymen Arensman will remain with Ineos Grenadiers for three more seasons after signing a contract that will keep him at the team until the end of 2027.

The Dutchman had been linked with a possible departure from Ineos in recent months, but the team announced on Friday morning that he had agreed a contract extension. Arensman joined Ineos from DSM ahead of the 2023 season.

“I am really happy to extend with Ineos and it was a very easy decision to make for me,” Arensman said. “I have great people around me who understand my body and help me to get the best out of myself. I know that mentally and physically, I perform better with stability, so it’s great to know that this will be my home for the next three years.”

Arensman has placed sixth overall in the past two editions of the Giro d’Italia, racing alongside podium finisher Geraint Thomas on each occasion. He started last year's Vuelta a España but was forced to abandon after a crash in the opening week.

At DSM, Arensman had finished fifth overall on the 2022 Vuelta, when he also won the stage to Sierra Nevada.

The 24-year-old is not part of the Ineos team for the Tour de France, where Carlos Rodríguez and Egan Bernal set off from Florence as leaders, flanked by Geraint Thomas and Tom Pidcock. Ineos performance director Scott Drawer indicated that Arensman might be a future leader for the team at Grand Tours.

“He is keen to learn, committed, ambitious and wants to push himself to be a leader and podium at a Grand Tour himself one day,” Drawer said. “We are all excited to continue to support Thymen, helping him to reach his full potential and see what he is capable of.”