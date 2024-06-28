Thymen Arensman signs three-year contract extension with Ineos

Dutch rider had been linked with move away from team earlier in the season

Thymen Arensman
Thymen Arensman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thymen Arensman will remain with Ineos Grenadiers for three more seasons after signing a contract that will keep him at the team until the end of 2027.

The Dutchman had been linked with a possible departure from Ineos in recent months, but the team announced on Friday morning that he had agreed a contract extension. Arensman joined Ineos from DSM ahead of the 2023 season.

