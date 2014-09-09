Three generations of Frischknechts medal at world championships

Thomas, Andri and Peter Frischknect - three generations of world championship medal-winning Frischknects (Image credit: Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team)

When Andri Frischknecht stepped onto the podium at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Hafjell, Norway with his Swiss relay team last week, he became the third generation of Frischknechts to earn a cycling world championship medal.

Andri and his team finished second in the team relay.

In 1967, Andri's grandfather Peter Frischknecht won his first of seven cyclo-cross world championship medals.

In 2005, Andri's father Thomas won in Lillehammer, only kilometers away from Hafjell, his last one of his 15 world championship medals.

Andri's medal was the 23rd medal won by a Frischknecht, and it was silver like a majority of the medals won by his father and grandfather.