Thousands show for Armstrong’s Tweet ride
Hincapie amongst the professionals on show in Adelaide
Thousands of local and visiting cyclists joined Lance Armstrong and other professional riders on a group ride in Adelaide, Australia. Armstrong issued an invitation for locals to ride with him via blogging website Twitter on Wednesday.
Armstrong rode out of Wigley Reserve, by the seaside at Glenelg at 9:00am this morning, with Robbie McEwen and George Hincapie amongst the professional riders taking part in the event. Estimates put the riders in attendance around the 5,000 mark.
"It was busy and chaotic, but controlled chaos," said Armstrong. "It was certainly the biggest ride that I have been a part of. We gave the Police more notice than was typical [for an impromptu ride], but we had a lot of support from the community and police. It was really helpful.
"Everyone was mindful of being safe, there were a few crashes behind that I heard, I think everyone was ok," he added, "I think everyone had a good time. It was pretty cool.
Armstrong is set to contest the ProTour opening Tour Down Under for the second time in as many years next week. He leads the new RadioShack squad, which is managed by former Discovery Channel and Astana director Johan Bruyneel.
Today’s ride wasn’t the first Tweet ride Armstrong has organised. He previously held rides in Scotland, Ireland and the United States of America, with the Ireland ride seeing more than 1400 people brave wet conditions to ride alongside the seven time Tour de France winner.
Click here to see the full gallery.
