Thousands show for Armstrong’s Tweet ride

Image 1 of 9 The peloton, estimated to be around 5,000 strong, roll across a bridge near Glenelg in South Australia. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 9 The media was cleared out of the way so those that turned out could get the 30 kilometre ride underway. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 9 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) helped Lance Armstrong gather support for the ride via his Twitter. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 9 Mike Rann chats with Robbie McEwen (Katusha) before the riders roll out. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 9 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Robbie McEwen (Katusha) were the focus of media attention. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 9 South Australia's Mike Rann speaks to the media with Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) and Robbie McEwen (Katusha) before the riders roll out. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 9 Some of the massive group rolls out behind Lance Armstrong behind the Police escort. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 9 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) rides behind a Police escort during the mass bunch ride. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 9 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) enjoys riding with some 5,000 people that were estimated to have taken part in the ride. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Thousands of local and visiting cyclists joined Lance Armstrong and other professional riders on a group ride in Adelaide, Australia. Armstrong issued an invitation for locals to ride with him via blogging website Twitter on Wednesday.

Armstrong rode out of Wigley Reserve, by the seaside at Glenelg at 9:00am this morning, with Robbie McEwen and George Hincapie amongst the professional riders taking part in the event. Estimates put the riders in attendance around the 5,000 mark.

"It was busy and chaotic, but controlled chaos," said Armstrong. "It was certainly the biggest ride that I have been a part of. We gave the Police more notice than was typical [for an impromptu ride], but we had a lot of support from the community and police. It was really helpful.

"Everyone was mindful of being safe, there were a few crashes behind that I heard, I think everyone was ok," he added, "I think everyone had a good time. It was pretty cool.

Armstrong is set to contest the ProTour opening Tour Down Under for the second time in as many years next week. He leads the new RadioShack squad, which is managed by former Discovery Channel and Astana director Johan Bruyneel.

Today’s ride wasn’t the first Tweet ride Armstrong has organised. He previously held rides in Scotland, Ireland and the United States of America, with the Ireland ride seeing more than 1400 people brave wet conditions to ride alongside the seven time Tour de France winner.

