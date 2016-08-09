Thomas, Craven confirmed for Olympic Games time trial
Start times for men's individual time trial
Great Britain's Geraint Thomas and Dan Craven of Namibia were added last minute to the start list for the Olympic Games men's individual time trial on Wednesday.
The two riders were added after Vincenzo Nibali (Italy), Wout Poels (Netherlands) and Richie Porte (Australia) pulled out due to injuries sustained in the men's road race on Saturday. Nibali suffered double collarbone fractures, Porte fractured his scapula, while Poels injured his elbow.
The Russian team substituted Pavel Kochetkov in for Sergei Chernetskiy.
Craven will be the first rider to take to the 54.6km course at 10 a.m. local time. The riders start along the ocean front in Pontal and then tackle two laps of the same Grumari circuit the riders faced in the road races, with the exception of using a new strip of smooth tarmac rather than the cobblestones.
Chris Froome (Great Britain) is one of the favourites for the medals, having recovered from the road race. He will take to the course as the final rider.
He will be chasing Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin, winner of the 37.5km Tour de France time trial this year, and world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus). Rohan Dennis (Australia) starts before other favourites that include Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland), Tony Martin (Germany) and Taylor Phinney (USA).
Start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Dan Craven (Namibia) *
|10:00:00
|2
|Youcef Reguigui (Algeria)
|10:01:30
|3
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|10:03:00
|4
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|10:04:30
|5
|Mouhssine Lahsaini (Morocco)
|10:06:00
|6
|Yonathan Monsalve (Venezuela)
|10:07:30
|7
|Pavel Kochetkov (Russian Federation) #
|10:09:00
|8
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)
|10:10:30
|9
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Denmark)
|10:12:00
|10
|Georg Preidler (Austria)
|10:13:30
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (France)
|10:15:00
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)
|10:16:30
|13
|Simon Geschke (Germany)
|10:18:00
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (United States Of America)
|10:19:30
|15
|Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan)
|10:21:00
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Italy)
|10:22:30
|17
|Leopold Konig (Czech Republic)
|10:24:00
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)
|10:25:30
|19
|Tim Wellens (Belgium)
|10:27:00
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)
|11:15:00
|21
|Hugo Houle (Canada)
|11:16:30
|22
|Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) *
|11:18:00
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|11:19:30
|24
|Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)
|11:21:00
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)
|11:22:30
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus)
|11:24:00
|27
|Maciej Bodnar (Poland)
|11:25:30
|28
|Jan Barta (Czech Republic)
|11:27:00
|29
|Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)
|11:28:30
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Australia)
|11:30:00
|31
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spain)
|11:31:30
|32
|Taylor Phinney (United States Of America)
|11:33:00
|33
|Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)
|11:34:30
|34
|Tony Martin (Germany)
|11:36:00
|35
|Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)
|11:37:30
|36
|Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)
|11:39:00
|37
|Christopher Froome (Great Britain)
|11:40:30
|X
|Richie Porte (Australia)
|X
|Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
|X
|Wout Poels (Netherlands)
