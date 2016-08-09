Trending

Thomas, Craven confirmed for Olympic Games time trial

Start times for men's individual time trial

Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) finishes the Olympic road race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Namibian national champion Dan Craven (Europcar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Australian Richie Porte - 2016 Olympic Games men's road race at Fort Copacabana

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas and Dan Craven of Namibia were added last minute to the start list for the Olympic Games men's individual time trial on Wednesday.

The two riders were added after Vincenzo Nibali (Italy), Wout Poels (Netherlands) and Richie Porte (Australia) pulled out due to injuries sustained in the men's road race on Saturday. Nibali suffered double collarbone fractures, Porte fractured his scapula, while Poels injured his elbow.

The Russian team substituted Pavel Kochetkov in for Sergei Chernetskiy.

Craven will be the first rider to take to the 54.6km course at 10 a.m. local time. The riders start along the ocean front in Pontal and then tackle two laps of the same Grumari circuit the riders faced in the road races, with the exception of using a new strip of smooth tarmac rather than the cobblestones.

Chris Froome (Great Britain) is one of the favourites for the medals, having recovered from the road race. He will take to the course as the final rider.

He will be chasing Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin, winner of the 37.5km Tour de France time trial this year, and world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus). Rohan Dennis (Australia) starts before other favourites that include Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland), Tony Martin (Germany) and Taylor Phinney (USA).

Start list

1Dan Craven (Namibia) *10:00:00
2Youcef Reguigui (Algeria)10:01:30
3Ahmet Orken (Turkey)10:03:00
4Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (Islamic Republic of Iran)10:04:30
5Mouhssine Lahsaini (Morocco)10:06:00
6Yonathan Monsalve (Venezuela)10:07:30
7Pavel Kochetkov (Russian Federation) #10:09:00
8Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)10:10:30
9Christopher Juul Jensen (Denmark)10:12:00
10Georg Preidler (Austria)10:13:30
11Alexis Vuillermoz (France)10:15:00
12Andriy Grivko (Ukraine)10:16:30
13Simon Geschke (Germany)10:18:00
14Brent Bookwalter (United States Of America)10:19:30
15Andrey Zeits (Kazakhstan)10:21:00
16Damiano Caruso (Italy)10:22:30
17Leopold Konig (Czech Republic)10:24:00
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland)10:25:30
19Tim Wellens (Belgium)10:27:00
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)11:15:00
21Hugo Houle (Canada)11:16:30
22Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) *11:18:00
23Julian Alaphilippe (France)11:19:30
24Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)11:21:00
25Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spain)11:22:30
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Belarus)11:24:00
27Maciej Bodnar (Poland)11:25:30
28Jan Barta (Czech Republic)11:27:00
29Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)11:28:30
30Rohan Dennis (Australia)11:30:00
31Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spain)11:31:30
32Taylor Phinney (United States Of America)11:33:00
33Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland)11:34:30
34Tony Martin (Germany)11:36:00
35Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)11:37:30
36Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)11:39:00
37Christopher Froome (Great Britain)11:40:30
XRichie Porte (Australia)
XVincenzo Nibali (Italy)
XWout Poels (Netherlands)