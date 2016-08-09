Thomas, Craven confirmed for Olympic Games time trial

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) finishes the Olympic road race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Namibian national champion Dan Craven (Europcar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Australian Richie Porte - 2016 Olympic Games men's road race at Fort Copacabana

Great Britain's Geraint Thomas and Dan Craven of Namibia were added last minute to the start list for the Olympic Games men's individual time trial on Wednesday.

The two riders were added after Vincenzo Nibali (Italy), Wout Poels (Netherlands) and Richie Porte (Australia) pulled out due to injuries sustained in the men's road race on Saturday. Nibali suffered double collarbone fractures, Porte fractured his scapula, while Poels injured his elbow.

The Russian team substituted Pavel Kochetkov in for Sergei Chernetskiy.

Craven will be the first rider to take to the 54.6km course at 10 a.m. local time. The riders start along the ocean front in Pontal and then tackle two laps of the same Grumari circuit the riders faced in the road races, with the exception of using a new strip of smooth tarmac rather than the cobblestones.

Chris Froome (Great Britain) is one of the favourites for the medals, having recovered from the road race. He will take to the course as the final rider.

He will be chasing Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin, winner of the 37.5km Tour de France time trial this year, and world champion Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus). Rohan Dennis (Australia) starts before other favourites that include Fabian Cancellara (Switzerland), Tony Martin (Germany) and Taylor Phinney (USA).

