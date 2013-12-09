Thibaut Pinot: Horner was stronger than Froome
Frenchman focuses on Tour-Vuelta double again
Thibaut Pinot finished seventh in this year's Vuelta a España, three places better than his 2012 Tour de France performance and the Frenchman has claimed that Chris Horner was stronger in this year’s Vuelta than Chris Froome during last year’s Tour.
