Thibau Nys hit from behind at Dublin World Cup cyclocross – Video

By
published

'I don't think it's really something serious. But this is a big disappointment' says Belgian after chaotic crash at barriers

Thibau Nys shouted out in pain after a chaotic crash over the barriers at the UCI World Cup cyclocross in Dublin on Sunday but fortunately sustained "no serious damage" to his ankle.

