Theuns marks comeback to racing after Tour de France crash - Video

Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian Edward Theuns was having a successful debut year in the WorldTour with Trek-Segafredo - landing on the podium in Dwars door Vlaanderen, just missing it in Gent-Wevelgem and taking a stage win in the Baloise Tour of Belgium - he even made the squad for the Tour de France.

But his dreams came crashing down when a gust of wind during the time trial of the Tour de France stage 13 picked him up and threw him head-first into the ground. He suffered a compression fracture of his T12 vertebrae that required surgery.

The 25-year-old was in high spirits this weekend at the Revolution Cycling Champions League track race in Manchester, telling Velon that "I'm not 100 percent, but the only way to really test it is to do a race, and this is good to test it."

His back was a little sore after the first races, but just being back in the thick of competition was enough for Theuns.

"It was a really big injury, so I'm actually really glad that I can be here already. For now it's not 100 percent but I think I'm really going in a good direction."