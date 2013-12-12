Theo Bos and Graeme Brown ride Rotterdam Six-Day

Image 1 of 4 2013 Six-Days of Rotterdam winners Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra take a victory lap (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Riders exchange during the Rotterdam Six Day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 The elite men's field in full flight during a Madison at the Rotterdam Six (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Defending Rotterdam Six champions Peter Schep and Wim Stroetinga are in the mix to win another title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos and Graeme Brown will make a return to the track in the 2014 Rotterdam Six-Day, from 2 to 7 January. "I am looking forward to it," Theo Bos said. "Graeme is a rider with lots of experience on the track." The Dutch/Australian pair will meet strong competition on the Rotterdam track. "A podium place is our ambition but we really want to ride for the overall victory," Bos stated.

Both Belkin riders have an impressive palmares when it comes to track cycling. Theo Bos holds three sprint world titles and took the gold on the kilometre in Los Angeles in 2005. He won the Olympic silver medal at the Olympic Games in Athens. Graeme Brown won two gold medals in Athens: in the team pursuit and in the Madison with Stuart O'Grady.

Bos and Brown will meet strong competition in Rotterdam. Last year's winners Iljo Keisse and Niki Terpstra return to defend their crown. Keisse already won in Zürich this year with Sylvan Dillier while Rotterdam will be Terpstra's first Six-Day of the season.

The reigning world champions Madison Vivien Brisse and Morgan Kneisky are also on the startlist as well as the other riders of this year's podium: Wim Stroetinga who pairs with Orica-Greenedge's Jens Mouris [after Peter Schep ended his career this year] and the Dutch duo Yoeri Havik and Nick Stöpler.

The Belgian pair Kenny de Ketele/Jasper de Buyst should be considered favorites too. De Buyst recently won the Ghent Six with Leif Lampater while De Ketele won Amsterdam with Gijs van Hoecke.

The starting field in Rotterdam also features Danish duo Michael Mørkøv/Alex Rasmussen, the Swiss pair Tristan Marguet and Franco Marvulli, Garmin-Sharp's Raymond Kreder and Leif Lampater, American duo Daniel Holloway and Guy East and the Dutch pairs Michel Kreder/Wesley Kreder and Melvin Boskamp/Jesper Asselman.

The organization will announce other pairs shortly as well as the competitors to the Sprint Masters tournament. Olympic and world champion Jason Kenny will return to the track in Rotterdam but the three other sprinters are still unknown.