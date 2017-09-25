The three-Peter special: Sagan wins Worlds - Podcast

Peter Sagan with his third rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the final installment from the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, we look at back Peter Sagan winning his third straight title.

He edged out home favourite Alexander Kristoff and Michael Matthews to take the rainbow jersey in what was a nail-biting finish in Norway.





