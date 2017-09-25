Trending

The three-Peter special: Sagan wins Worlds - Podcast

Slovakian makes history with victory in Bergen

Peter Sagan with his third rainbow jersey

Peter Sagan with his third rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the final installment from the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, we look at back Peter Sagan winning his third straight title.

Related Articles

The Belgian conundrum: How will Van Avermaet and Gilbert work together?

Sagan takes historic third world championship in Bergen

Sagan: I don't know, maybe it's karma that I won

Alaphilippe: I wasn't the strongest because I do not win

Worlds: Swift provides timely reminder of his class

Worlds: Van Avermaet and Gilbert come up short

World Championships: Final four kilometers of men's road race - Video

Bergen World Championships photo highlights - Gallery

He edged out home favourite Alexander Kristoff and Michael Matthews to take the rainbow jersey in what was a nail-biting finish in Norway.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast. 