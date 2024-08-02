'The team should be doing things a lot better' - Dan Bigham to quit Ineos after Paris Olympics

Performance engineer expresses frustation with management structure after Brailsford's departure

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 08/02/2023 - Cycling - 2023 UEC Track Elite European Championships - Tissot Velodrome, Grenchen, Switzerland - Dan Bigham of Great Britain ahead of the Men's Team Pursuit qualifying.
Dan Bigham (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Dan Bigham has confirmed that he will resign from his role at Ineos Grenadiers after the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he is competing for Great Britain in the team pursuit. 

The former Hour Record holder expressed frustration with the team’s management structure as he neared his exit, saying “it’s clear as day the team should be doing things a lot better.”

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.