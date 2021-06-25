The Run Up: La Course by Le Tour de France - Video

In second installment of a new film series called The Run Up, Women's WorldTeams Trek-Segafredo and Liv Racing take viewers behind the scenes in the days leading up to La Course by Le Tour de France held on Saturday, June 26.

The Run Up is a semi-regular web series, free to watch on YouTube, that takes cycling fans inside the best cycling teams in the world immediately before major race days on the Women’s WorldTour.

This first episode launched on the eve of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which was the closeout to the Ardennes Classics, and brought fans closer to teams and riders from SD Worx, Trek-Segafredo, and Canyon-SRAM as they prepared for a major target.

The newest episode highlights the lead-in to La Course, and is narrated by journalist and commentator José Been, who takes viewers into the days before the race. “Getting up, close and personal with the best athletes in the world is an enriching and inspiring experience. I hope the viewers experienced that feeling of inspiration as well and that you got on the bike like I did!”

The series aims to include different teams in each episode, and for the new installment, brings Liv Racing into the footage. The episode begins at the Dutch National Championships and showcases the run-up to La Course.

"The Run Up gives a behind the scenes look at women’s road racing, insight into our fast-growing sport and to our entire Liv Racing WorldTeam. I'm thrilled fans can join us along our journey to La Course and see all of the hard work and determination it takes to race at this level,” says Pauliena Rooijakkers (Liv Racing).

“I’m excited to be a part of episode two, providing insight and giving fans a real look at our journey to La Course while connecting them with more of the riders in the peloton.”

Watch the second episode of The Run Up as the teams prepare for La Course by Le Tour de France.

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2021 La Course by Le Tour de France, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.