‘The final week is the crunch time of the Giro’ - Thomas, Martínez and O’Connor locked in battle for the podium

Tadej Pogačar is in control but the fight behind him will be fascinating to watch

Dani Martinez and Geraint Thomas finish stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in total control of the maglia rosa, the battle for the podium will be the race to watch during the third week of the Giro d’Italia, creating a fascinating race within the race.  

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) is 6:41 down on Pogačar after the Slovenian’s dominant solo victory at Livigno on Sunday, a margin not seen at this point of the race since Eddy Merckx dominated the 1973 Corsa rosa.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.