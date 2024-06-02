'The final dress rehearsal' - Primož Roglič and Jai Hindley combine for just second time ahead of Tour de France

By
published

'He’s a good guy and I think he’s good to work with' says Australian GC star ahead of Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1

Jai Hindley and Primož Roglič had only comepleted 3 race days as teammates before the Dauphiné
Jai Hindley and Primož Roglič had only comepleted 3 race days as teammates before the Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

With less than a month to go until the start of the Tour de France, Jai Hindley and Primož Roglič have started just their second stage race and fourth race day together as Bora-Hansgrohe teammates on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The Australian Giro winner is due to settle in as the key super domestique come the Grand Départ in Florence for Roglič after the Slovenian transferred last summer from Jumbo-Visma across to the German outfit. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.