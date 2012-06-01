The countdown is on to the inaugural Santos North Western Tour
Australia's National Road Series about to resume
The build up to the inaugural Santos North Western Tour continues with final preparations taking place in the lead up to the tour's commencement on June 21st, 2012. Leading men's and women's teams will battle it out through the regional centers of NSW in the third event of this year's Subaru National Road Series.
"We're excited to be racing in this inaugural event, the Racing Kangaroos has a lot of young talent on offer; I think we're a good shot at a couple of stage wins" he said. "I like what the tour is offering; to have a prologue, criterium and 3 road stages in an NRS event is quite unique," he added.
The next event on the NRS calendar is the Tour of Toowoomba, which begins June 14.
