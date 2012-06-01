The countdown is on to the inaugural Santos North Western Tour

Image 1 of 4 Blake Hose (Genesys Wealth Advisers) gets advice from the team car after being dropped early on the first climb of the day. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 2 of 4 The full Genesys team for 2012. (Image credit: Genesys Wealth Advisers Cycling Team) Image 3 of 4 Sam Rutherford completed his first full NRS season in 2011 and continues to excel. He test as one of the strongest riders on the GPM team and will be looking to excel in the longer races on the NRS circuit. (Image credit: Antony Mulhall) Image 4 of 4 Team Budget Forklifts will be hoping for better results in the remainder of the Scody Cup Series. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

The build up to the inaugural Santos North Western Tour continues with final preparations taking place in the lead up to the tour's commencement on June 21st, 2012. Leading men's and women's teams will battle it out through the regional centers of NSW in the third event of this year's Subaru National Road Series.





Related Articles Santos North Western Tour aiming for NRS inclusion in 2013

"We're excited to be racing in this inaugural event, the Racing Kangaroos has a lot of young talent on offer; I think we're a good shot at a couple of stage wins" he said. "I like what the tour is offering; to have a prologue, criterium and 3 road stages in an NRS event is quite unique," he added.





The next event on the NRS calendar is the Tour of Toowoomba, which begins June 14.