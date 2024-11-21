The 2025 UCI calendar could have a major gap as two February races are in doubt

By
published

Tour Colombia facing budget hurdles, could face cancellation, adding to potential absence of Volta a Valenciana

Tour Colombia 2024: the final podium
Tour Colombia 2024: the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

The early season UCI calendar could have a major gap in 2025 with the Tour Colombia currently battling to keep the event going amid budget constraints.

Tour Colombia (February 4-9, 2025) is scheduled to overlap with the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (February 5-9), but the Spanish stage race which may also face cancellation in 2025 following the terrible floods of last month in the region, which killed hundreds of people and devastated property and infrastructure, including much of the material in the race's logistic base.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.