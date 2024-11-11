Volta a la Valenciana 'up in the air' after floods destroy infrastructure

Race's warehouse filled with mud in devastating flash floods

Brandon McNulty won the 2024 Volta a la Valenciana
Brandon McNulty won the 2024 Volta a la Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 edition of the Volta Ciclista a la Comunitat Valenciana is in doubt after flash floods devastated the area in late October, killing more than 200 and leaving almost 100 missing.

According to the news agency EFE, the race's headquarters in Massanassa were flooded by muddy water, destroying much of the infrastructure used to put on the race.

