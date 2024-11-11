Volta a la Valenciana 'up in the air' after floods destroy infrastructure

The 2025 edition of the Volta Ciclista a la Comunitat Valenciana is in doubt after flash floods devastated the area in late October, killing more than 200 and leaving almost 100 missing.

According to the news agency EFE, the race's headquarters in Massanassa were flooded by muddy water, destroying much of the infrastructure used to put on the race.

Former pro racer Ángel Casero, the race's general director, told the Spanish paper they had been digging mud out of the warehouse for nine days and had lost 95% of their supplies.

"We got 1.60 metres (5.25 feet) of water and everything on the shelves and in boxes was destroyed," Casero said. "The only things that were saved were the signposts, which we had stored the highest. We are cleaning and throwing everything away and, once we finish, we will review the Excel file and quantify the losses."

The 76th edition of the Volta is scheduled to take place in less than three months, February 5-9, and with the area still digging out from the disaster, the race has had to cancel a planned route announcement.

"We had planned to make the presentation in December and we will not be able to do it... We will have to wait all of November to see what situation the towns are in, how the subsidies are for next year and to see what happens," Casero said.

The race organisation had begun securing the route and permission from the start and finish towns, but the floods stopped all of their work.

"Now all we do is remove mud and throw things away. The problem is that it never ends: no matter how much you clean, all the streets are muddy and you put the mud back in. We can't replace all the shelves that have been destroyed because we have no access to get in or out."

The race lost their tents, inflatables used to mark the finishes, and everything from merchandise to volunteer vests and tools.

"It is clear that now the only function we have is to leave everything more or less clean, organised and in good condition," Casero said. "Afterwards, we will see what material we have left, we will make the economic assessment, we will consult the issue of insurance and we will see if we will have time to produce what needs to be done again."

There were a few bright spots in the disaster, including a group of willing volunteers who helped in the clean-up. They were able to recover from jerseys which will be sold to help the region recover.

"We have been able to save very little, but at least some jerseys that we have washed have been donated to raise some money to help people in need."

Valencia also hosts the women's Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana, put on by a separate organisation. The Pro Series race is scheduled for February 13-16. The 1.1-ranked Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969-Gran Premi València is due to take place on January 26.