Teuns inks two-year deal with Bahrain-Merida

Image 1 of 5 Dylan Teuns at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Brent Copeland of Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Dylan Teuns (BMC) on the final podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Dylan Teuns enjoying his first WorldTour win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bahrain-Merida announced Thursday the signing of Dylan Teuns to a two-year contract that will see him race with the team until the end of 2020. The Belgian rider joins the team after spending four seasons with BMC Racing.

"I'm very happy to sign with Team Bahrain-Merida as it is one of the leading squads in the world, for the race program we agreed on and the trust the management showed in me," Teuns said in a press release.

Cyclingnews broke the news in July that Teuns would be leaving BMC Racing and would likely be joining Bahrain-Merida along with teammates Damiano Caruso and Rohan Dennis.

Teuns started racing with BMC as a trainee in August 2014. Before that, he raced with Continental-level teams Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht and Bofrost/Ventilair-Steria during the 2011 to 2014 seasons.

"Having Dylan join our team is something which makes us at Bahrain-Merida very pleased," said team manager Brent Copeland. "Having such a talented rider as Dylan is a huge asset to our team."

Teuns, 26, is still a rising talent and has won the overall classifiations at Tour de Pologne, Tour de Wallonie and Arctic Race of Norway, and was third at Flèche Wallonne, all in 2017. This year he was sixth overall at Paris-Nice.

BMC Racing are set to disband at the end of this season as CCC will take over the program run by Jim Ochowicz. The new deal was announced at the Tour de France in July.

"We believe he has a very big potential in the future, not only with his climbing characteristics, but also to show his true talent as a GC rider," Copeland said. "Making the team even more international is also something we are excited about.

"Dylan is very dedicated and true professional with a lot of ambitions to continually reach higher goals, and this we could see with his increasing results in the past few years."

RUNNING WITH WOLVES from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.