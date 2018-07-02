Pernsteiner renews with Bahrain-Merida

Image 1 of 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain - Merida) takes a solo victory at GP Lugano 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain - Merida) after winning GP Lugano 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain - Merida) after winning GP Lugano 2018 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Herman Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bahrain-Merida announced a contract extension with Austrian rider Hermann Pernsteiner on Sunday. The 27-year-old added two years to his deal with the WorldTour squad, which began this season after he switched from mountain bike racing to the road.

"The team believes in me and this high level of confidence gives me a lot of motivation to continue to work hard to improve and get some great results. The team is like a second family to me, and so I'm very pleased to extend my contract for two more years," Pernsteiner said.

Pernsteiner claimed his first victory for the team at last month's GP Lugano, having finished second on the queen stage of the Tour of Japan on Mount Fuji in May, and taking second overall, impressing general manager Brent Copeland.

"When we signed him, we knew that he was a talented climber, but his performances and results have exceeded all of our expectations," Copeland said.

"Now we're proud to give him further opportunities to continue to gain experience and to show his potential. We believe that he will give support to the team's captains in mountain stages, but, above all, we're sure that he can still surprise us in the years to come."

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.

The 2018 Tour de France starts on July 9 and concludes on July 29 in Paris. Cyclingnews will have complete live coverage from the race, as well as race analysis, blogs, video highlights and podcasts from the team on the ground.