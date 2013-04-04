Trending

Tentative 2014 UCI Mountain Bike calendar proposed

More rounds for cross country, eliminator and downhill likely

The world's best riders at World Cup #3 in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Michal Cervený)

A tentative UCI Mountain Bike calendar for next year indicates that there will be more World Cup rounds in 2014, all of them completed before the 2014 world championships according to an article published by acrossthecountry.net.

The UCI major mountain bike races calendar seems to return to "normal" after two unusual years. It will tentatively begin in mid-April and finish just prior to the world championships in early September. Each of the major World Cup sub-disciplines of mountain biking - cross country (XCO), eliminator (XCE) and downhill (DHI) - currently show as having 10 rounds, but not all are expected to happen. The UCI is targeting a final schedule of eight round per discipline, depending on what applications it receives from potential hosts.

In 2012, the mountain bike world calendar was affected by the Olympic Games being held in August. That World Cup season both started earlier and ended later. In 2013, the world calendar features just six rounds per discipline. It does not start until mid-May and it finishes after the Worlds in mid-September.

Proposed 2014 UCI Mountain Bike Calendar

World Cups
April 13-14: World Cup XCO/XCE/DHI Round 1
April 26-27: World Cup XCO/XCE Round 2
May 3-4: World Cup XCO/XCE Round 3
May 17-18: World Cup DHI Round 2
May 24-25: World Cup XCO/XCE Round 4
May 31-June 1: World Cup XCO/XCE Round 5
June 7-8: World Cup DHI Round 3
June 14-15: World Cup DHI Round 4
July 5-6: World Cup XCO/XCE Round 6 & DHI Round 5
July 12-13: World Cup XCO/XCE Round 7 & DHI Round 6
July 26-27: World Cup XCO/XCE Round 8 & DHI Round 7
August 2-3: World Cup XCO/XCE Round 9 & DHI Round 8
August 9-10: World Cup DHI Round 9
August 23-24: World Cup XCO/XCE/DHI Round 10

Worlds
June 29: Marathon Worlds, Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
August 22-27: Masters Mountain Bike Worlds, Hafjell/Lillehamer, Norway
September 3-7: Elite Mountain Bike and Trials Worlds, Hafjell/Lillehamer, Norway

Nationals
July 19-20: Cross country national championship weekend