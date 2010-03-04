Ten Dam looking for quick comeback

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Laurens ten Dam, the Rabobank rider who was injured in a crash in the Ruta del Sol last month, is hoping to make his comeback to competition as early as the Vuelta a Catalunya at the end of this month.

The Dutchman has resumed training after fracturing his pelvis in a crash on race's second stage to Córdoba when high winds blew a barrier down in front of the peloton. He was able to ride three hours today on his first outdoor excursion since the wreck.

"Obviously it's sore," Ten Dam said of his hip on his team's website Rabosport.nl, "but I'm already out on the bike so I'm more than good."

Ten Dam had initially targeted Paris-Nice, but had to refine his program after the injury. He is working closely with the team's doctor and coach Louis Delahaye to revamp his spring schedule with an eye toward the Amstel Gold Race.

The Vuelta a Catalunya begins March 22.