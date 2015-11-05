Teams start to receive WorldTour and Pro Continental licenses

Image 1 of 5 The 2015 LottoNL-Jumbo team kit (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 The WorldTour and UCI Women’s WorldTour logos for 2016 (Image credit: UCI) Image 3 of 5 Caja Rural Seguros RGA (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Two Wanty riders discuss how they thought Jans had won. (Image credit: Ruta del Sol a Sol/http://www.rutadesolasol.es) Image 5 of 5 Team Marseille 13 KTM at the sign on (Image credit: ASO)

Though official confirmation from the UCI is still pending, several teams have announced the licenses they have received for the 2016 season.

Over the past couple of weeks, the UCI has been evaluating the teams that submitted applications for WorldTour and Professional Continental licenses for 2016, and deciding whether they are fit to assume their desired status. These audits, carried out in collaboration with Ernst & Young, evaluate the administration and finances of the teams, such as their sponsorship agreements and proposed budgets.

The UCI has confirmed to Cyclingnews that a first batch of teams to have received WorldTour and Pro Conti licenses will be officially announced later this month, while the full and final make-up of the 2016 professional ranks will be confirmed by the middle of December.

That said, some teams have passed their audits and have taken it upon themselves to communicate the news directly. LottoNL-Jumbo took to Twitter to provide confirmation that they've retained their status in the WorldTour, while Caja Rural issued a statement outlining their continued Pro Conti status. The Androni-Sidermec team also tweeted with pride that it had again secured Professional Continental licence.

"Caja Rural-Seguros RGA will be a Professional Continental team for another season," read a statement from the Spanish outfit, which has enjoyed a highly successful 2015. "The team has once again secured its registration, passing each and every test under the economic, administrative, and ethical audit."

There will also be at least two teams stepping up from Continental to Pro Conti, with the Brazilian team Carrefour Funvic Soul Cycling Team announcing their registration, along with Delko Marseille Provence KTM, both with new sponsors and evolved names for the coming year.

"We have the pleasure of announcing the registration of the future Delko Marseille Provence KTM team with the UCI as a Professional Continental team for next year," said the French team. "Our thanks go to all our current partners for the support they’ve offered us to this point and to our future sponsors who have allowed us to take things to the next level. 2016 will therefore be a year of sporting challenges, with a new squad to be composed of 16 riders."

Belgian outfit Wanty Groupe Gobert were another Pro Continental team to retain their status.