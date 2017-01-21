Teams set out on training rides in San Juan - Gallery

Riders hit the road in Argentina ahead of the Vuelta a San Juan
With the Vuelta a San Juan set to kick off Monday, riders are hitting the road in Argentina to get in some pre-race training miles.
While a number of big names are spending the week in Australia to race the WorldTour-level Tour Down Under, several notable stars have made the trek to South America to get their seasons underway in San Juan. Quick-Step Floors, Trek-Segafredo, Bahrain-Merida and UAE Abu Dhabi are the four WorldTour teams making the start, while Pro Continental Wilier Triestina, UnitedHealthcare, Bardiani-CSF, Nippo-Vini Fantini, Caja Rural and Androni Giocattoli are also in attendance.
Vincenzo Nibali, Elia Viviani, Fernando Gaviria, Rui Costa, Tom Boonen and Bauke Mollema are among the notables kicking off their 2017 racing campaigns in San Juan.
Check out the gallery for a look at the riders taking to the road ahead of their first race of the season. For a full race preview of the Vuelta a San Juan, click here.
