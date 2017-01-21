Teams set out on training rides in San Juan - Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Manuele Boaro seems happy to get his season started in San Juan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 14 Quick-Step Floors putting in the miles. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 14 Trek-Segafredo readying up for a ride in the sunshine. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 14 Kanstantsin Siutsou sporting his Belarusian national champion's jersey in San Juan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 14 Sunscreen is a must when racing in Argentina in January. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 14 Even on a training ride, hydration is key in the high temperatures of the Argentine summer. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 14 Vincenzo Nibali rests his arms on aero bars ahead of his San Juan training ride (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 14 Ramunas Navardauskas gets ready to hit the road. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 14 Bauke Mollema is one of the marquee names in the GC conversation ahead of the Vuelta a San Juan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 14 The Italian national selection in San Juan includes speedster Elia Viviani (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 14 Vincenzo Nibali kicked off his season at the Tour de San Luis in each of the last four years. He's back in Argentina in 2017 to get his season underway in San Juan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 14 Matthias Brändle preps his bike for a training ride. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 14 Valerio Agnoli prepping for his first race in Bahrain-Merida kit (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 14 Bahrain-Merida gearing up for a training ride in San Juan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

With the Vuelta a San Juan set to kick off Monday, riders are hitting the road in Argentina to get in some pre-race training miles.

While a number of big names are spending the week in Australia to race the WorldTour-level Tour Down Under, several notable stars have made the trek to South America to get their seasons underway in San Juan. Quick-Step Floors, Trek-Segafredo, Bahrain-Merida and UAE Abu Dhabi are the four WorldTour teams making the start, while Pro Continental Wilier Triestina, UnitedHealthcare, Bardiani-CSF, Nippo-Vini Fantini, Caja Rural and Androni Giocattoli are also in attendance.

Vincenzo Nibali, Elia Viviani, Fernando Gaviria, Rui Costa, Tom Boonen and Bauke Mollema are among the notables kicking off their 2017 racing campaigns in San Juan.

Check out the gallery for a look at the riders taking to the road ahead of their first race of the season. For a full race preview of the Vuelta a San Juan, click here.