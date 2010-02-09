Teams announced for Milano-Sanremo, Tirreno-Adriatico

Cadel Evans is ready to get started. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us)

Organiser RCS Sport announced the list of teams invited to its upcoming events, the Montepaschi Strade Bianche Toscana, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo without any major surprises in the roster.

Listed, as expected, for all races will be the BMC team of World Champion Cadel Evans and Alessandro Ballan. The only Italian Pro Continental team not to be invited to any of the races was the Ceramica Flaminia squad of Riccardo Ricco, who is making his comeback after a doping suspension. Without the UCI's "wild card" designation, the De Rosa-Stac Plastic team did not qualify for entry into Tirreno-Adriatico and Milano-Sanremo.

For the first event, the UCI category 1.1 Montepaschi Strade Bianche on March 6, only 15 teams will tackle the dusty white gravel roads in Tuscany, among them Team Sky of defending champion Thomas Lövkvist, the Saxo Bank team of 2008 winner Fabian Cancellara and the Katusha team of inaugural race winner Alexandr Kolobnev, according to Tuttobiciweb.it.

Other ProTour squads include AG2R La Mondiale, Astana, Garmin-Transitions, Lampre, Liquigas, Omega Pharma-Lotto and Team Sky, and from the Professional Continental ranks comes Acqua & Sapone, Androni-Diquigiovanni, Cervélo TestTeam and ISD-Neri.

Twenty-two teams will tackle the seven stages of the second "Historic" race of the year, Tirreno-Adriatico. All of the ProTour squads except Footon Servetto-Fuji and Team RadioShack were on the list of invited teams, with the wild-card invitations going to Acqua & Sapone, the Androni-Diquigiovanni team of last year's overall winner Michele Scarponi, BMC, Cervélo TestTeam, Colnago CSF-Inox and ISD-Neri.

Evans signaled his intent to use Tirreno-Adriatico rather than Paris-Nice as preparation for the Giro d'Italia during the team's camp earlier this month, but the team's participation was contingent on the wild card invitation by the organiser.

All of the teams racing Tirreno-Adriatico will also participate in Milano-Sanremo, the first of cycling's five Monuments for the year and the first one-day race on the UCI's World Calendar.

La Classicissima will see the addition of Team Radioshack as part of the 25 team field, as well as the Bbox Bouygues Telecom and Camiooro-NGC squads.

RCS Sport is also the organiser of the Giro d'Italia, and the announcement of the teams for the first Grand Tour of the year is expected soon.

Montepaschi Strade Bianche Toscana

Acqua & Sapone-Mokambo

AG2R La Mondiale

Androni-Diquigiovanni

Astana

BMC

Cervélo Test Team

Garmin-Transition

ISD-Neri

Lampre-Farnese Vini

Liquigas-Doimo

Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sky Professional Cycling Team

Team HTC-Columbia

Team Katusha

Team Saxo Bank

Tirreno-Adriatico

Acqua & Sapone-Mokambo

AG2R La Mondiale

Androni-Diquigiovanni

Astana

BMC

Caisse d'Epargne

Cervélo Test Team

Colnago-CSF Inox

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Francaise Des Jeux

Garmin-Transitions

ISD-Neri

Lampre-Farnese Vini

Liquigas-Doimo

Omega Pharma-Lotto

Quick Step

Rabobank

Sky Professional Cycling Team

Team HTC-Columbia

Team Katusha

Team Milram

Team Saxo Bank

Milano-Sanremo

Acqua & Sapone-Mokambo

AG2R La Mondiale

Androni-Diquigiovanni

Astana

Bbox Bouygues Telecom

BMC

Caisse d'Epargne

Carmiooro-NGC

Cervélo Test Team

Colnago-CSF Inox

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Francaise Des Jeux

Garmin-Transition

ISD-Neri

Lampre-Farnese Vini

Liquigas-Doimo

Omega Pharma-Lotto

Quick Step

Rabobank

Sky Professional Cycling Team

Team HTC-Columbia

Team Katusha

Team Milram

Team RadioShack

Team Saxo Bank