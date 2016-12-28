Teams announced for Dubai Tour 2017

Image 1 of 5 Marcel Kittel wears his Dubai Tour trophy (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Marcel Kittel celebrates his Dubai Tour victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Stage 4 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 4 of 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot drives the Dubai Tour train at the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Dubai Tour stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Dubai Tour has announced the 16 teams that will line-up at the fourth edition of the newly extended race. The 2017 race will feature 16 teams including 10 WorldTour squads, four Pro Continental and one Continental team and a national team, with each taking eight riders.

From the WorldTour, Astana, Bahrain-Merida, Dimension Data, Movistar, Quick-Step Floors, LottoNL-Jumbo, Team Sky, UAE Abu Dhabi (formerly Lampre-Merida), Trek-Segafredo, BMC Racing. The Pro Continental teams will be Novo Nordisk, Bardiani CSF, Wilier Triestina and new Irish outfit Aqua Blue Sport.

British team ONE Pro Cycling had to step down to Continental level following the late departure of their bike supplier Factor, who will now work with AG2R La Mondiale in 2017, but has secured an invitation. A UAE national team will also take part.

The Dubai Tour began in 2014 with Taylor Phinney taking home the first title, Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel have also won overall titles. In October, organisers confirmed that the race would expand from four to five days and, earlier this month, they announced the route for the 2017 edition. The race, which takes place from January 31 to February 4, will once again feature the finish on the Hatta Dam.