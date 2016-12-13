Five stages of 2017 Dubai Tour announced

Image 1 of 11 Stage 5 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 2 of 11 The blue jersey for overall race leader (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 3 of 11 The UAE jersey for intermediate sprint classification (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 5 of 11 Stage 4 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 6 of 11 Stage 4 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 7 of 11 Stage 3 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 8 of 11 Stage 2 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 9 of 11 Stage 1 of the 2017 Dubai Tour (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 10 of 11 The red jersey for points classification leader (Image credit: Dubai Tour) Image 11 of 11 The white jersey for best young rider (Image credit: Dubai Tour)

The organisers of the Dubai Tour announced the route for the 2017 edition, which will be one day longer that previous races. The race is in its fourth year in 2017, and has favoured the sprinters thanks to its largely flat courses. The main obstacle, a short, sharp climb to Hatta Dam, returns on the penultimate stage.

"The 2017 Dubai Tour will be a very special edition because of the new additional competition day," said H.E. Saeed Hareb, Dubai Sports Council's General Secretary.

"The extra stage allows us to better explore the surrounding territories. Lengthening the riders' stay in Dubai keeps the media and fans' interest in the event alive for longer. These are keys to our strategy and the sponsors are rewarding this vision. I take this opportunity to thank all of them, along with all the governmental authorities that allow us to perform the Dubai Tour show again".

The first stage will be familiar to the peloton, and travels 181km on a twisting circuit that finishes on the waterfront and is sure to end in a sprint.

Stage 2 will travel 188km to take in four of the Emirates: Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.

Stage 3, the Dubai Silicon Oasis Stage from Dubai to Al Aqah is the longest of the race at 200km. Last year the stage ended in Fujairah, but in 2017 will continue up the coast to Al Aqah.

Stage 4 features the steep climb to Hatta Dam, the same course won by Juan Jose Lobato this year, before the final parade stage of just 124km on a circuit in Dubai itself.