Reduced 12-rider roster in 2017 for ONE Pro Cycling

ONE Pro Cycling have announced its trimmed 12-rider roster for the 2017 season that will see the British team drop back down to the Continental level after racing under a Pro-Continental license in 2016. A shortfall in funding following the decision by Factor Bikes to end its commitment contributed to the team's smaller roster in 2017 that welcomes onboard two signings in Tom Stewart and Will Harper. Norwegian August Jensen and Brit Chris Lawless had both signed for the team but have their contracts cancelled.

Despite the smaller roster and drop to Continental level, team CEO Matt Prior expects a strong season from a committed roster.

"There have been a fair few changes with the team over the last few months but I am absolutely delighted with the outcome of our rider roster," Prior said. "It is a very exciting mix of youth and experience and every rider is wholly motivated on playing their part in taking this team back up to Pro Continental and beyond. Matt Winston has done a fantastic job in putting this team together and I am personally very excited to see what we can do in 2017."

For 2017, the team has retained Australian Steele von Hoff who enjoyed stage wins and stints in the leader's jersey at Tour of Norway and Sibiu Cycling Tour in 2016 and will lead ONE Pro Cycling's sprint aspirations. 2016 Tour de Korea stage winners Karol Domagalski and Kristian House will also remain with the team into 2017.

In total, there are seven British riders on the roster who are complemented by two New Zealanders, a Pole and an Australian.

With its race programme for 2017 yet to be confirmed, ONE Pro Cycling are aiming to start its season at the Dubai Tour.

ONE Pro Cycling for 2017: Tom Baylis (GBr) Karol Domagalski (Pol), George Harper (GBr), Will Harper (GBr), Kristian House (GBr), Joshua Hunt (GBr), Hayden McCormick (NZl), James Oram (NZl), Tom Stewart (GBr), Steele von Hoff (Aus), Pete Williams (GBr) and Sam Williams (GBr).