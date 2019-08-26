Team Wiggins Le Col set to fold

Image 1 of 3 Sir Bradley Wiggins during stage 7a of the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Tom Pidcock wins the under 23 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins was on hand to commentate at the London Six Day (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Bradley Wiggins' squad, Team Wiggins Le Col, will end their five year association with professional cycling at the end of the season with the team set to fold.

The squad was formed in 2015 with Bradley Wiggins dropping down to Continental level in order to lead the team. He raced with Team Wiggins for two years, which included his 2016 Olympic Games project. Wiggins retired at the end of the 2016 campaign but the squad carried on and became one of the most prolific mechanisms for aspiring professional riders.

Owain Doull, Scott Davis, Chris Lawless, James Knox, Gabriel Cullaigh, and Mark Donovan all came through the team before moving to the WorldTour level with their respective squads.

"Team WIGGINS Le Col has today announced it will not be operating in 2020. After five great years, the team's ownership have taken the decision that the operation has come to its natural conclusion," the team announced on Saturday.

"Originally set up to help assist Brad and his teammates on their two year journey to team pursuit gold on the track in Rio 2016, the team then broadened its aims, post Brad's retirement from professional cycling, to becoming a development team, nurturing and assisting the next generation of professional cyclists."

The latest rider to come through the Wiggins set up, prodigy Tom Pidcock, has raced for the team for two seasons and will race cyclo-cross this winter before deciding on his race plans for 2020. Earlier in August his father informed Cyclingnews that Pidcock could race on the road for Great Britain in 2020, with no immediate plans to move into the WorldTour.

The Team Wiggins Le Col squad will race the Tour of Britain in September, their last race before folding.