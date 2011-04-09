Team washing machine takes Mørkøv out of Paris-Roubaix

Men's Madison - Michael Morkov flies the Danish flag after he wins the championship (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

A freak accident has taken Michael Mørkøv out of Paris-Roubaix. The Saxo Bank-SunGard rider slipped on soapy water from the team's overflowing washing machine and crashed, apparently breaking his shoulder.

"It was a really unlucky crash and of course, I'm very unhappy right now,” Mørkøv said on the team's website.

"I was just going out for a quick spin. When I crossed some sewage from our truck, my front wheel just slipped, and I crashed down on my shoulder. I did do our training ride afterwards, but back at the hotel I knew something was wrong.

“I got some treatments, but it didn't help me. We fear that I have some kind of fracture in my shoulder, so late last night it was decided that I wouldn't ride.”

The Dane expects to be out of racing for several weeks. His place at Paris-Roubaix will be taken by Australian David Tanner.