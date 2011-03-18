Team Vorarlberg presented in Austria

Raivis Belohvosciks (Scott - American Beef) (Image credit: AFP)

Austrian team Vorarlberg presented its 2011 roster on Thursday. The squad, which held Professional Contnental status since last year, has come back to Continental level this season and counts a total of 13 riders.

Returning riders Josef Benetseder, Dominik Hrinkow, René Weissinger, Reto Hollenstein and Matic Strgar will this year trade in their blue jersey for a new green and red outfit. Newcomers include some experienced riders such as multiple Latvian time trial champion Raivis Belohvosciks, who was last under contract on the Italian team Ceramica Flaminia. Italians Carlo Scognamiglio (formerly at ISD) and Ermanno Capelli (formerly at Footon-Servetto) as well as Enrico Peruffo (formerly at Carmiooro) have also joined the team.

Young and upcoming talents include 24-year-old Stefan Pöll, Dominik Brändle (21) and Kajetan Fricke (18). "It's a good mix of experienced riders and raw talent," said Team Manager Harald Morscher. "With newcomers Scognamiglio, Capelli and Peruffo, we have added three strong Italians to our team and with riders such as Silvan Dillier and of course Dominik Brändle, we have a few promising riders for the future that we can build up."

The squad's season goals have been defined as both international and on home soil, with two big objectives being Josef Benetseder's defence of the Tchibo Top Rad Liga title and the Tour of Austria in July.