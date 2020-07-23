Team Sunweb reunited in Austria ahead of season restart - Gallery

Twisting climbs, sunny skies for team's camp in Kühtai
Team Sunweb have been busily preparing for the restart of the 2020 road season in Kühtai, Austria, enjoying the company of their teammates after months spent isolated from the peloton during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tiesj Benoot, Søren Kragh Andersen, Cees Bol, Nikias Arndt, Marc Hirschii, Joris Niewenhuis, Nicolas Roche and Jasha Sütterlin are preparing to race the Tour de France in just over a month.
Benoot will also lead Sunweb at the first WorldTour race after the restart, Strade Bianche, a race he won in 2018.
Earlier this year, Benoot was a close second overall in Paris-Nice before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the road season, forcing all of the major races - the Grand Tours, Classics and most of the WorldTour - into a compressed three-month late season.
Another group - Nico Denz, Chris Hamilton, Jai Hindley, Michael Matthews, Wilco Kelderman, Sam Oomen Casper Pedersen and Martijn Tusveld - are preparing for the Giro d'Italia.
Matthews was surprised to be left off the team for the Tour de France, with Sunweb explaining his racing the Giro d'Italia was meant to maximise exposure for the team.
While the team said it is splitting into distinct 'bubbles' for racing they were all together at the camp in Austria.
