Team Sky signs Appollonio and Hunt

Image 1 of 3 21-year-old Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) on the podium for his first professional victory. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 The three-man British team at the sign-in stage (l-r): Mark Cavendish, Jeremy Hunt and David Millar. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Two-time British champion Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo TestTeam) riding for Unibet in 2008 (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Team Sky has confirmed the signing of young Italian sprinter Davide Appollonio and British veteran Jeremy Hunt for 2011. Both riders will be joining the British team from the defunct Cervélo TestTeam.

"Our two latest signings perfectly represent the mix of youth and experience which we are bringing to the team. Davide is a great talent and has already shown fantastic promise over the past two years with several race wins. Jeremy on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience with him which the younger riders will be able to benefit greatly from. His achievements speak for themselves and he is a well-respected rider within the peloton," Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford said in a statement.

Davide Appollonio is just 21 but had a successful debut season as a professional, winning the final stage of the Tour du Limousin and finishing a close second to Roman Feillu in the GP de Fourmies. He was also second in the Tour de Vendée.

Hunt is at the other end of the age spectrum at 37 and he will join Sky for his sixteenth season as a professional. He began his career working for five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain at Banesto and then rode for Big Mat, MBK, Cycle Collstrop and Crédit Agricole before the Cervélo TestTeam in 2009.

He has often sacrificed his own chances to help teammates in the sprints and during stage races, but has won two British national road race titles in 1997 and 2001. He has a total of 14 race wins on his palmares.

Team Sky has now announced the signing of five new riders for 2011 and the release three others. Brailsford has indicated that the team could include up to 30 riders, the limit for UCI ProTeams.

In late September the team confirmed the arrival of Colombian climber Rigoberto Urán, Xabier Zandio and Under 23 rider Alex Dowsett. Others are expected to be announced shortly, including the experienced stage race rider Michael Rogers of Australia.

Team Sky are reported to be in talks with Italy's Franco Pellizotti, who was recently cleared of a UCI Biological Passport violation by the Italian anti-doping court.