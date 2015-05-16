Team Sky selects Tour of Norway team

Image 1 of 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Nathan Earle on the front of the Team Sky train at the Tour of California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Nathan Earle (Team Sky) during the 2014 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 CJ Sutton (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Andy Fenn joins Sky after three years with Omega Pharma-QuickStep. (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 6 of 6 David Lopez (Team Sky). (Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky have announced its squad for the Tour of Norway with the recent winner of the Tour de Yorkshire Lars Petter Nordhaug lining up on home soil.

The 2.HC race will be held for a fifth year this season with Team Sky making its return to the race having missed the 2014 edition after claiming overall honours in 2013 via Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Nordhaug, who also won the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, finished fourth on the opening stage of the race last year and third on stage 4 as he finished 18th on GC.

Joining Nordhaug for the race, which runs from May 20-25, is Andy Fenn and David Lopez, plus the Australian duo of Nathan Earle and Chris 'CJ' Sutton.

