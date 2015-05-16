Team Sky selects Tour of Norway team
Nordhaug to race on home soil after Tour de Yorkshire victory
Team Sky have announced its squad for the Tour of Norway with the recent winner of the Tour de Yorkshire Lars Petter Nordhaug lining up on home soil.
Related Articles
The 2.HC race will be held for a fifth year this season with Team Sky making its return to the race having missed the 2014 edition after claiming overall honours in 2013 via Edvald Boasson Hagen.
Nordhaug, who also won the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, finished fourth on the opening stage of the race last year and third on stage 4 as he finished 18th on GC.
Joining Nordhaug for the race, which runs from May 20-25, is Andy Fenn and David Lopez, plus the Australian duo of Nathan Earle and Chris 'CJ' Sutton.
Team Sky for the Tour of Norway: Nathan Earle, Andy Fenn, David Lopez, Lars Petter Nordhaug and Chris Sutton.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy