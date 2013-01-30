Team Sky names teams for early-season races

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins wraps up for some winter training in Spain (Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole) Image 2 of 5 Mallorca is the perfect training ground for Team Sky during the winter (Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole) Image 3 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen shows off the new Team Sky kit (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 4 of 5 The Team Sky riders before their training ride (Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome will lead Sky's attack on the Grand Tours (Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)

Team Sky has named its teams for February races, confirming that Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins will make his season debut at the Mallorca Challenge race series that starts on Sunday before going onto ride the Tour of Oman alongside Chris Froome, Joe Dombrowski, Peter Kennaugh, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees and Richie Porte.

Team Sky's Classics Project squad began their season at the Tour Down Under and will stop off in the Middle East to ride the Tour of Qatar before making their European debut at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (February 23), Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (February 24) and Le Samyn (February 27).





The Mallorca Challenge (February 3-6) consists of four separate UCI-ranked 1.1 races, with teams able to rotate and pick their line-up from a squad of 10 riders. Ian Boswell, Josh Edmondson, David Lopez and Jonathan Tiernan-Locke will all make their Team Sky debuts alongside Wiggins, Sergio Henao, David López, Danny Pate, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Ben Swift, Rigoberto Urán and Xabier Zandio.

Wiggins and Froome will face Grand Tour rivals Alberto Contador, Cadel Evans and Vincenzo Nibali at the Tour of Oman and will have strong support from Dario Cataldo, Joe Dombrowski, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees and Richie Porte.

Porte won the Volta ao Algarve in 2012 but will not be back to defend his title. Instead the Team Sky line-up will include Boswell, Edmondson, Henao, Lopez, Pate, Siutsou, Tiernan-Locke and Uran.

