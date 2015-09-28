Team Sky confirm 2016 line-up

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves to the crowd on the sign-in stage at the Vuelta a Espana Image 2 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski can hardly believe he's become the world champion (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Mikel Landa (Astana) Image 4 of 5 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte leads Chris Froome up Alpe d'Huez

Team Sky have confirmed their full line-up for the 2016 season after announcing the last of their new signings. Double Tour de France champion Chris Froome will be joined by the likes of outgoing World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Mikel Landa along with five other new riders for next year.

Sky have been one of the most successful teams this season, ranking second in the overall victory table. Froome gave the team their third Tour de France title in four years, while Geraint Thomas saw them make big steps forward in the classics. With several marquee signings, they hope to be a dominant force once again.

"January 2015 marked the start of the next chapter for Team Sky with our ambition to be indisputably the best team in the world by 2020. We have taken the first steps on that path and I am proud of what we have achieved this season. However we can never be complacent and must always look forward,” said Team Principal Dave Brailsford. "Today I am announcing the full Team Sky line up for 2016. It’s a strong team - led by Chris Froome - that will ensure that we can be even more competitive in all the major races - from Grand Tours to Classics.





As well as Kwiatkowski and Landa, Sky have brought in Gianni Moscon, Alex Peters, Michael Golas, Danny van Poppel, and Benat Intxausti. The team has also retained several of their current crop of riders, extending contracts with Ian Boswell, Philip Deignan, Sebastian Henao, Peter Kennaugh, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees, Mikel Nieve, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard and Xabier Zandio.

As well as confirming their line-up, Team Sky also listed the riders that would be moving on from the team in 2016. Nathan Earle, Bernhard Eisel, Danny Pate, Richie Porte, Kanstantsin Siutsou and Chris Sutton did not renew.

Porte will be headed to BMC next season where he hopes to get more opportunities as a team leader, as he works alongside Tejay van Garderen. Bernhard Eisel is widely expected to be joining forces with Mark Cavendish at Team Dimension Data, while it is unclear where the others will go.