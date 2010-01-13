Team Holowesko Partners unveils 2010 roster

Image 1 of 2 Alex Howes soloed to victory in the U23 criterium, his second national championship of the week. (Image credit: Beth Seliga) Image 2 of 2 Danny Summerhill (Garmin) en route to victory in the U23 'cross championships. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Team Holowesko Partners, the under-23 development squad for Team Garmin-Transitions, has announced its 2010 team roster. The 16-rider team aims to build on the success of its 2009 season in which its riders swept the U.S. U23 national championships, won the team classification at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and claimed the climber's, points and best young rider's jerseys at the Cascade Cycling Classic.

Riders returning from last year's team include Alex Howes, the national U23 road race and criterium champion, and Danny Summerhill, the national U23 cyclo-cross champion. Stepping up to his first year in the U23 ranks is 2009 Junior road and criterium champion Max Durtschi. Additionally, Blake Caldwell has made the decision to step down from the Garmin-Transitions ProTour team to continue to recover from injury and will race with the development squad in 2010.

"We are coming off an incredible 2009 season and we have a lot to be proud of," said director Chann McRae. "Building the next generation of cycling champions is something we set out to do from the start, and to see that in action is hugely exciting not just for us, but for cycling as a whole. We look forward to another great season in 2010."

Team Holowesko Partners grew out of the team that Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of Slipstream Sports, created in 2005. "When I started this team as TIAA-CREF in 2005, my dream was to foster an environment where young riders could flourish and to show the world that ethical sporting was not only possible but a reality," said Vaughters. "Today I believe that dream has come to life.

"Holowesko Partners is a great sponsor that fully supports our mission and amazing group of talented young riders climbing the professional ranks. Together we have created the right dynamic for these young athletes to flourish. I'm incredibly proud of what all of our riders continue to achieve."

Several riders have already graduated to the ProTour team, including Peter Stetina and Kirk Carlsen for 2010.

2010 Team Holowesko Partners roster:

Andrew Barker

Elliot Craddock

Blake Caldwell

Max Durtschi

Caleb Fairly

Alex Howes

Andrei Krasilnikau

Raymond Kreder

Lachlan Morton

Thacker Reeves

Peter Salon

Walker Savidge

Taylor Sheldon

Robbie Squire

Danny Summerhill

Nick Walker