Team Colombia set for Coppi e Bartali and Critérium International

Image 1 of 2 The Colombia team at the start of Roma Maxima (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Claudio Corti is excited about the opportunity presented by Colombia Coldeportes (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

With a wildcard place assured for May's Giro d'Italia, Team Colombia's preparation for the first grand tour of 2014 continues with two races this week. Claudio Corti’s team have had a run of solid performances over the last few weeks and continue their European odyssey at Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali and then the ASO's Critérium International.





Also in the line-up will be five riders who have shown their good form recently and will be looking to give their very best in the Italian stage race: Miguel Angel Rubiano, Jarlinson Pantano, Juan Pablo Valencia, Carlos Julian Quintero and Duber Quintero.

The 2013 edition of Coppi e Bartali was won by Italian Diego Ulissi of Lampre-Merida with Miguel Ángel Rubiano third overall who joined the team after two seasons with Androni Giocattoli-Venezuela.

On the weekend, the Escarabajos will set sail for Corsica with the two day, three-stage Criterium International to take place. The team have also been invited by ASO to partake in La Flèche Wallonne and makes its debut at Liège - Bastogne - Liège.

"To be selected for a Monument classic like Liege-Bastogne-Liege obviously marks another milestone in the history of our team. It's one of the greatest races in the World, and we can't wait to show the Colombian colours at La Doyenne," Corti said.

First though, the team will make their third participation at the event which was won by Team Sky's Chris Froome last year although his team was not invited to the 2014 edition of the race.

Team for Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali (March 27-30): Juan Esteban Arango, Edwin Avila, Jarlinson Pantano, Carlos Julian Quintero, Duber Quintero, Miguel Angel Rubiano and Juan Pablo Valencia.

Team for the Critérium Internationa (March 29-30): Edward Diaz, Fabio Duarte, Leonardo Duque, Darwin Pantoja, Jonathan Paredes, Jeffry Romero and Rodolfo Torres.