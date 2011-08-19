TD Bank Mayor's Cup Pro Race returns to Boston

Image 1 of 2 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co) setting pace on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Doug Brons)

Boston is set to host its 3rd annual TD Bank Mayor's Cup Pro Race on September 25, with Olympians and national champions competing for one of the largest prize purses in pro cycling - $20,000 for men and $20,000 for women.

"We are really excited about year three. The first two years have surpassed our expectations in terms of the crowd and the all-star talent that turned out," said Nicole Freedman, Boston's Director of Bike Programs. "Criterium races make for one of the most fan-friendly styles of racing out there. We're anticipating that this year will make for even more outstanding entertainment and continue to drive the message of Mayor Menino's vision for a vibrant cycling community."

Spectators will be treated to a mix of more than 200 rising stars and proven legends as they descend upon the historic streets of downtown Boston. In such a rabid sports town, racers can expect an impressive crowd of 10,000 - 15,000 cycling diehards and casual sports fans to gather for high speed, fast action racing, navigating 50-70 laps of a tight .7 mile circuit around Government Center.

The $40,000 prize purse, one of the largest in the country for a criterium, will be split evenly between the men's and women's races, with money going to the overall top finishers in each race, as well as in the primes. For each race, $15,000 to be awarded over 20 places and $5,000 will be awarded in primes. The women's race will last for 60 minutes, followed by 90 minutes of men's racing. The pro races will be the signature event of the TD Bank Cycling Celebration, the East Coast's largest cycling festival.

In 2010, the men's winner was Daniel Holloway and the women's winner was Lauren Tamayo. According to Lauren, "The race was extremely well run – a great addition to the race calendar and the city of Boston really turned out and supported us."

Racers can register online at www.bikereg.com/events/register.asp?eventid=13783 to participate in one of the country's top races in one of the most historic and sports-driven cities in America. The race is permitted by USA Cycling and open to Pro and Cat 1 & 2 riders (also Cat 3 for women).