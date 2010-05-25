Tauler positive

Toni Tauler (Spain) was in attendance at the track event on the Olympic velodrome in Barcelona (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Former road cyclist Toni Tauler, who has now switched to track racing, returned a positive doping test result prior to the World Track Championships in March, in which he participated.

According to AS, the Spaniard was tested just before the event in a surprise doping control by his national federation, and returned a positive result for a yet unspecified performance-enhancing substance. Tauler competed together with Unai Elorriaga in the Madison at the Worlds, a specialty in which he took the silver medal at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008, together with Joan Llaneras.

The counter-analysis of the positive A sample is scheduled to take place next week. According to El País, the doping positive was for blood booster EPO.

Tauler, who rode for road cycling teams Kelme and Illes Balears during his career, denied having taken anything prohibited, let alone EPO. "I have no idea, but I can assure you that it's not EPO as I don't take this substance," he told another newspaper, Periódico de Catalunya.

Tauler did not achieve any result at the World Track Championships.