Tao Geoghegan Hart and Giulio Ciccone hit by COVID-19 and flu before Tour de France

'I thought those days were long gone but unfortunately I’ve been super sick' says Briton

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek)
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Lidl-Trek)

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Giulio Ciccone have been hit by COVID-19 and flu, forcing them to miss vital training in the final weeks before the Tour de France. 

The Briton and Italian are part of a multi-faceted Lidl-Trek team that also includes Mads Pedersen but their illness could now impact their hopes and ambitions at the Tour de France.     

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.