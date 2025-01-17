Tao Geoghegan Hart wants to win again but is taking 2025 one race at a time

By
published

'The day I broke my leg, I was 100% sure I was going to fight for the GC in that Grand Tour and that's something that's super inspiring to me' says Lidl-Trek rider

Tao Geoghegan Hart in the 2025 Lidl-Trek colours
Tao Geoghegan Hart in the 2025 Lidl-Trek colours (Image credit: Ryan Bodge (Trek))

Most big-name riders have revealed their goals and major race programmes for the new season but Tao Geoghegan Hart has a more pragmatic and honest approach to 2025.

He likes the recently revealed Giro d'Italia route and it is five years since his victory in the 2020 Corsa Rosa but he is still working to return to that level of success after fracturing his femur in the 2023 Giro. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.