Tao Geoghegan Hart focused on taking 2015 to a new level
Promising British rider on the march
Fifteenth overall at the Tour of Britain against professionals and 10th in Tour de l'Avenir is pretty good going for a 19-year-old but Tao Geoghegan Hart (Bissell) isn't just any teenager. He chooses his words carefully as he assesses the season with the experience of someone beyond his years.
He tells Cyclingnews the Tour of Britain was probably his favourite race of the season but he's already focused on next year and looking to make a real impact.
The Briton first made waves with a podium finish in the Paris-Roubaix juniors in 2013. He followed it up this year with another third place finish in the under 23 version of Liège – Bastogne – Liège.
