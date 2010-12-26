Szafraniec returns to CCC Polkowice team
Polish mountain biker looks to the future
Polish cross country mountain bike racer Anna Szafraniec has signed for CCC Polkowice for 2011. The 29-year-old is transferring from the JBG-2 Professional MTB Team.
"You could say that I'm back," said Szafraniec of her signing according to the CCC Polkowice team's website. "Although ... the team now has a different flavor. Paula Gorycka was not there when I raced on the team before." She last raced for CCC Polkowice two years ago.
"I am pleased with the fact that I'll be on this team. Here, I can count on all the best. My task will be to ride my bike and concentrate on the next races. It's very important."
Szafraniec's goals align well with the team's - to make the Polish Olympic Games team. Speaking of nearer term objectives, she said, "My goals are ambitious as always. The most important are the World and European Championships. As a rule, during those events, I'm close to the podium, but I want to get on them. My new team colors means new motivation - maybe this will get me a medal?"
"Today, I look ahead and it is with great optimism."
