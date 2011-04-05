Syndicate preps for World Cup action
Peat and Bryceland to join Minnaar in South Africa
Santa Cruz Syndicate racers Steve Peat and Josh Bryceland have been busy getting ready for the 2011 downhill mountain bike World Cup season. The two recently picked up their new Santa Cruz Carbon V-10s and are soon headed to Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, where they will be caught up in a whirlwind of training and promotional activities leading up to the World Cup season opener on April 23-24.
"Good old Dougie 'Hatrick' Hatfield stuck most of the bike together and myself and Josh had a bit of fun putting the last bits on to see the whole bike. It then needed to be sent of to Ricky Bobby for a final race prep tune and to tighten all the bolts I had missed....ha,ha. She will be back with me soon for her maiden voyage....can't wait as the whole thing looks awesome."
Once Bryceland and Peat get to South Africa, they'll meet up with Syndicate teammate Greg Minnaar, who is from South Africa.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of the Syndicate again, and the family reunion is here at my home," said Minnaar.
