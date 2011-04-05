Syndicate preps for World Cup action

Image 1 of 15 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) nails a turn (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 2 of 15 Josh Bryceland at the Thembini School (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 3 of 15 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) with his bike (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 4 of 15 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 5 of 15 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 6 of 15 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 7 of 15 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) blazes through a rock garden. (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 8 of 15 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) gives it some gas (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 9 of 15 Greg Minnaar at the Thembini School (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 10 of 15 The Thembini School (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 11 of 15 The Thembini School has benefitted from some work done by Santa Cruz Syndicate team members (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 12 of 15 Steve Peat's Santa Cruz V10 bike (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 13 of 15 Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 bike (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 14 of 15 Another look at Greg Minnaar's bike (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 15 of 15 Greg Minnaar will pilot this Santa Cruz Syndicate V10 (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Santa Cruz Syndicate racers Steve Peat and Josh Bryceland have been busy getting ready for the 2011 downhill mountain bike World Cup season. The two recently picked up their new Santa Cruz Carbon V-10s and are soon headed to Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, where they will be caught up in a whirlwind of training and promotional activities leading up to the World Cup season opener on April 23-24.





"Good old Dougie 'Hatrick' Hatfield stuck most of the bike together and myself and Josh had a bit of fun putting the last bits on to see the whole bike. It then needed to be sent of to Ricky Bobby for a final race prep tune and to tighten all the bolts I had missed....ha,ha. She will be back with me soon for her maiden voyage....can't wait as the whole thing looks awesome."

Once Bryceland and Peat get to South Africa, they'll meet up with Syndicate teammate Greg Minnaar, who is from South Africa.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of the Syndicate again, and the family reunion is here at my home," said Minnaar.



