Ropelato signs with Steve Peat Syndicate

Image 1 of 2 Mitch Ropelato is racing for the Steve Peat Syndicate in 2011. (Image credit: Steve Peat Syndicate) Image 2 of 2 Mitch Ropelato races to fifth. (Image credit: Ryan Cleek)

American gravity racer Mitch Ropelato signed with the Steve Peat Syndicate North America (SPSNA) for the 2011 season.

"Its awesome to be able to include Mitch in our first year of the SPSNA. The program is designed to help out any level of rider raise their game on the race circuit and in their riding," said 2009 downhill World Champion Peat.

"Mitch has already turned some heads out there and impressed lots of people, we feel we can offer him great support, a relaxed but professional set up and help him achieve his potential quicker for the 2011 season. Welcome aboard Mitch."

Ropelato's results include a second place at the 2009 World Cup four cross round in Bromont and dual 2009 national championship titles in junior downhill and elite four cross.

In contrast to conventional mountain bike teams, the Steve Peat Syndicate is a buy-in membership-based team. Also operating in the United Kingdom, it is in its first year in the United States.

Ropelato will race a Santa Cruz V10 Carbon, with SRAM and Rock Shox componentry.