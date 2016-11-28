Swiss champion Fumeaux signs for Team Roth

Image 1 of 5 Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) and Steve Morabito (FDJ) make up the 2016 Swiss national road race podium (Image credit: IAM Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Jonathan Fumeaux models the kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 3 of 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) in the points jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Swiss national champion Jonathan Fumeaux joins the list of IAM Cycling riders in finding a new team for 2017 with the 28-year-old penning a deal with Team Roth-AKROS.

The Swiss title in June was the highlight of Fumeaux's season and is his first victory since turning professional with Atlas Personal - BMC in 2011. While Team Roth raced under a Pro-Continental license in 2016, it will return to the Continental level in 2017 with a focus on developing Swiss riders.

"We are happy to have Jonathan on board, he will have a leading role and be a teacher for the young riders," said general manager of the team, Stefan Blaser.

For Fumeaux, the opportunity to continue with a Swiss team was one he couldn't turn down as he explained.

"I am happy to stay in a Swiss team and to be able to keep on showing my Swiss champion jersey on the international level. It is also an opportunity to share my experience with the young riders and to stay by their side as a leader," said Fumeaux.

Fumeaux is the first confirmed signing for the team which has farewelled the likes of the Matthias Krizek (Tirol Cycling Team), Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty - Groupe Gobert), Dylan Page (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), and Nicolas Baldo (HP BTP-Auber 93) as it becomes an U23 development team.

