Sweden unhappy with one rider in Olympic races

A Swedish racer (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

The Swedish national coach was very surprised to get only one starting place in the 2012 London Olympics road race, and is not willing to accept that as the final decision.

Related Articles UCI releases Olympic road race allocations

Glenn Magnusson, a former pro rider, had expected that he could send two riders to the road race and possibly also to the time trial. However, under the list released last week by the International Cycling Union, he will have only one rider in each race.

“We are such an established cycling country that we absolutely must have more than one rider in a road race in a major championship,” he told the Svenska Dagbladet. “The only thing we can do is to show our displeasure with the decision. We will raise the issue with the Swedish Olympic Committee and see how we can move forward.”

Magnusson continued to hold out hope. “The definitive list of Olympic riders should not be nailed down until April so we still hope to get an extra place.”

The one-man teams would be Sweden's smallest in years, he said. “We have had three, four, five riders as long as I remember. At least for 20 years. But to some extent it may be said that it is our own fault. We have not had enough success and not gained enough ranking points.”