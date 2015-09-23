Sutton would love Cavendish to fight for team pursuit selection at Rio Olympics
Great Britain's mastermind believes Manxman can do both road and track
Mark Cavendish’s future may not be set in stone, and if it is it certainly is not public knowledge, but should he decide to aim for the Rio Olympics in 2016, he will find no greater supporter that coach Shane Sutton.
Related Articles
Cavendish has not yet signed a contract with a trade team for 2016, while at the same time his options for competing in Rio are unresolved. The next few days, weeks and months will determine and shape the next phase in his career. In a recent interview with Cyclingnews he stressed the importance that the Tour de France held in his life and his heart but the chance to ride in Rio remains, realistically, his last chance to win an Olympic medal.
Wiggins working to be part of Rio team
As for Wiggins, according to Sutton, he continues to impress in training. The former Tour de France winner has had a transition of a season in some ways but also set a new UCI Hour Record, started his own team, and found his feet once more on the track.
“It’s not a walk in the park for Brad. I know him very well and he’s really applying himself. I’m quite sure that he’s going to be on that plane to Rio. Whether he’s in the starting line-up I don’t know, because that will be down to the coach and the selectors and it will be an evidence-based decision. He’s slotted back in well, he’s great to have around the team and they’ve lifted themselves because they know that they can train with one of the best bike riders of all time.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy