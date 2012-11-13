Supercross Cup postponed due to hurricane aftermath

Image 1 of 3 Nassau County's September 11th Memorial was the perfect setting for this final race of the MAC Series. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 3 The course included a view of Nassau County’s September 11th Memorial. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/) Image 3 of 3 Scherz leads Hurst as he takes his final US lap coming to the end of this MAC series. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

The UCI cyclo-cross event scheduled for November 17 and 18 on New York's Long Island will be postponed due to the clean up of Hurricane Sandy.

Eisenhower Park, where the Supercross Cup was due to be held is currently being used as a staging area for relief crews and is unavailable for the race, the organizers announced today.

"We regret to announce that the 2012 edition of the Supercross Cup UCI C2 races will have to be postponed. The exact details are still in the works, but we are hoping to host the race on December 8-9th," the race's Facebook page stated.

"In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, we inspected Eisenhower Park and met with Nassau County Parks officials. The park was in good condition and we were assured the race would be able to take place. We continued moving forward with race planning with the expectation that the race would take place as scheduled.

"This weekend we returned to the park to begin course preparations. We discovered that disaster relief agencies including FEMA and National Grid had begun using the park as a staging area for out of state line crews who were brought in to help deal with the electricity crisis. Over 350 workers are sleeping, eating, and showering in temporary housing built in the park. Nassau County Parks officials have decided to close the park to prevent any accidents with the massive amounts of equipment being driven in and out of the park."

The race was given a preliminary new date in December, which will go ahead pending park availability. Any riders not able to attend at that date can choose to donate their entry fee toward the relief efforts in the area, or receive a refund.

The crews will also be organizing a volunteer work day on November 17 to help residents of the Rockaways, a peninsula south of Brooklyn, where many homes were severely damaged due to the storm surge and high winds that occurred on October 29.

Volunteers can meet at Ride Brooklyn on November 17 at 8:00. More details can be found at the Facebook page.