Sunweb keeps similar stripe for 2018 season

Image 1 of 8 The 2018 Team Sunweb kits for both men and women have the logo of world TTT champions (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 2 of 8 The 2018 Team Sunweb kit (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 3 of 8 The 2018 Team Sunweb kit (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 4 of 8 The 2018 Team Sunweb kit (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 5 of 8 Floortje Mackaij with her 2018 kit and bike (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 6 of 8 Team Sunweb gather in the 2018 kit (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 7 of 8 Wilco Kelderman in the 2018 kit with his Giant TT bike (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 8 of 8 Team Sunweb gather in the 2018 kit (Image credit: Team Sunweb)

The men and women of Team Sunweb's WorldTour squads and development team will continue wearing the familiar white and black striped design in 2018. The WorldTour teams also have the logo of team time trial world champions emblazoned on the upper part of the jersey.

The team gathered in Calpe this week for its first training camp, where riders unpacked their new haul of kit with the signature two-stripe design.

The team explained that the stripes represent its "Keep Challenging" motto, with the left stripe representing "the continuous development of the riders both as individuals and as athletes, and the team as a whole," and the right "the creation and continual enhancement of an elite sports environment".

New for 2018 is the red 'spark' logo of Sunweb on the back of the jersey, and a smaller version in white on the arm band.

Etxeondo produced the aerodynamic jersey and shorts.

"We are pleased to present our new kit for 2018. It is with pride that we continue to showcase our deeply embedded 'Keep Challenging' stripes as the jersey's key design feature," Team Sunweb's CEO Iwan Spekenbrink said in a press release. "We are certain that the technological features from our improved kit give us the competitive advantage that we are continuously searching for."

The 2018 men's roster will again feature Tom Dumoulin, who won the Giro d'Italia and time trial World Championships in 2017. The Dutchman is due to confirm his 2018 racing schedule at the team presentation in Berlin on January 4.