Sunderland to direct 51st Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic

Image 1 of 2 Tasmania's Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) celebrates his win as he crosses the line. (Image credit: Greg Johnson) Image 2 of 2 Scott Sunderland before the final stage of the 2008 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Bjorn Haake/Cyclingnews.com)

Entries are now open for the 2011 Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.

On the back of last year's historic 50th event with a record-breaking contingent of starters, the organising committee is looking forward to hosting riders from many parts of eastern Australia again on Saturday the 22nd of October.

In 2010, Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) prevailed over breakaway companion Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au) in a nail-biting finish in the men's race, while Loren Rowney (Lifecycle CC QLD) bettered her third placing the year before in the women's.

The McDonalds men's divisions will feature Elite, B and C Grades commencing in Grafton and heading across the Gibralter and Waterloo Ranges via Glen Innes to Inverell, a distance of 228 kilometres.

The Celtic Country Classic de Femme Ladies Elite competitors will again start in Glen Innes, take in the farmland of Red Range and then head west to Inverell via the Elsmore loop.

The ladies B-Grade field will race directly from Glen Innes to Inverell.

Minimum overall prize money of $20,000 is being offered.

Former International star Scott Sunderland has returned to his home town of Inverell and has accepted the role of Race Director of the men's sections, and experienced race official Robert Munday will have control of the ladies divisions.

Entries and details are available at www.nsw.cycling.org.au